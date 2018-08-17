Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves winces after being hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was handed a six-game sus- pension Thursday.

Paul Newberry of The Associated Press wants Major League Baseball to suspend Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena for the remainder of the 2018 season for hitting Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch during Wednesday's game at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.

"Ronald Acuna Jr. is good for baseball," Newberry wrote.

"Jose Urena and his defenders are not.

"Jose, take the rest of the season off.

"And while you're at it, take Keith Hernandez with you.

"In a nod to the bad ol' days when it was apparently acceptable to plunk a guy who was playing too well, Urena unleashed a 97 mph fastball to Acuna's left forearm with his very first pitch of Wednesday night's game in Atlanta .

"Fortunately, it appears Acuna escaped serious injury. The Braves said X-rays on his elbow were negative and results of further tests would be announced on Thursday.

"Nevertheless, Major League Baseball should act swiftly to show that this sort of barbarism will not be tolerated in the national pastime.

"Urena deserves to be suspended for the rest of the season.

"Nothing less.

"Urena apparently thought it was perfectly acceptable to assault -- hey, let's call it what it was -- one of the game's shining young stars, a 20-year-old who plays the game with pure joy and great skill for the first-place Braves.

"Acuna's crime?

"Going deep four times in the previous three games against the woeful Miami Marlins [and homering in five straight games overall], a remarkable run that included one of baseball's rarest feats -- a pair of leadoff homers in Monday's doubleheader sweep by Atlanta.

"Acuna started Tuesday's game with his third straight leadoff homer.

"Urena made sure the streak didn't reach four before the Marlins left town.

Newberry didn't get his wish as Urena was handed a six-game suspension from MLB late Thursday.

For the 'Boys

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul is saluting the Dallas Cowboys with his latest signature shoe.

The Jordan CP3.XI honors the NFL franchise that Paul is a big fan of, despite growing up in North Carolina.

The Cowboys' silver and navy adorn the sneaker with the teams' classic navy and white stripe going across the top of the shoe. The shoe will retail for $115, and is scheduled to be released before football season.

The NFL and NBA seasons will be going on at the same time beginning in mid-October, but Paul hopes to find a way to watch the Cowboys this season.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets play at Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 8, and the Cowboys host the Eagles the next afternoon. The Rockets don't play again until Tuesday and with that game being in Houston, it wouldn't be a surprise if Paul tries to stay and watch that Cowboys-Eagles matchup. The Cowboys also will play in Houston on Oct. 7, but the Rockets have a preseason game in San Antonio that afternoon. The Texans-Cowboys game is on Sunday night, so we'll see how quickly the team can get back to Houston afterward.

SPORTS QUIZ

How many stadiums have the Atlanta Braves played in?

ANSWER

Three (Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Turner Field and SunTrust Park)

