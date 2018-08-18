CLASS 6A KEY GAMES

Morrilton at Russellville (Aug. 31)

One of the best rivalries in Arkansas renews in Russellville on the last day of August. The Devil Dogs and Cyclones have won two games apiece in the rivalry since 2014, with Morrilton winning last year's matchup 21-20. Cyclone Stadium will be the venue for this year's matchup and for Coach Jeff Weaver, the start to his second season would be a good one if his Cyclones were to defeat their rival Devil Dogs.

Greenwood at El Dorado (Sept. 28)

By the time Week Five rolls around, Greenwood will have faced Class 7A schools Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside, which is beneficial for the Bulldogs this season since they're replacing Connor Noland at quarterback. Peyton Holt moves from wide receiver to quarterback and has impressed at the position during the offseason. It's a long road trip for the Bulldogs to south Arkansas, but Coach Rick Jones' teams have never shied away from challenges.

Pine Bluff at Jonesboro (Oct. 5)

This has been one of the premier 6A-East Conference games in recent seasons. The Zebras return junior QB Tyler Foots, who helped lead his team to the Class 6A state championship game last season. The Hurricane return offensive lineman Darius Thomas, an Ole Miss oral commitment. Whoever wins this matchup could likely be a top two seed from the 6A-East and would earn a first-round bye.

Benton at Greenwood (Oct. 19)

Benton is considered to be one of the best teams in Class 6A entering this season. Senior RB Zak Wallace is back for the Panthers and if healthy, will be one of the top offensive players in Class 6A once again. However, if the Panthers want to be considered a state title contender, a victory at Greenwood would go a long way toward proving themselves as one.

Pine Bluff at West Memphis (Oct. 26)

The 6A-East Conference championship came down to this matchup last season. Pine Bluff won the 2017 meeting in Week Nine 33-7 at home. This year, the game shifts to West Memphis, where the Blue Devils went undefeated last season. Both Bobby Bolding (Pine Bluff) and Billy Elmore (West Memphis) will have their teams ready for this eastern Arkansas showdown.

Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

Coach Billy Elmore and the West Memphis Blue Devils host Pine Bluff on Oct. 26 in one of the top matchups of the season.

