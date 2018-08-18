Big man set to visit basketball Hogs in fall

2019 big man B.J. Mack can bang inside and go outside.

Arkansas will get an official visit this fall from a versatile big man with a nice skill set.

Center B.J. Mack, 6-8, 250 pounds, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., Oak Hill Academy, narrowed his list down to Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Florida, James Madison, East Carolina, DePaul and Appalachian State on Friday.

He has an inside-outside game along with a nice basketball IQ, excellent hands and nimble feet.

"I felt that i had a good connection with the coaching staff and that they can help me get to my future goal of being in the NBA,"said Mack of the Hogs.

He plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Oct. 19-21. A Charlotte native, Mack was a first-team All-Charlotte Observer as a sophomore at Charlotte Christian while averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds before transferring to Oak Hill for his junior season.

Mack, who's being recruited by assistant Scotty Thurman, said an official offer from Arkansas is coming.

"They have told me they offered me, but it won’t be official until I step on campus," he said.

His father played basketball at North Carolina Central. He likes how the Hogs give their big men freedom.

“I watched some of the games they played on ESPN, and I like the way they play and how they feed the bigs and space out the floor,” Mack said in an earlier interview.

ESPN rates Mack a 3-star prospect and the No. 47 center in the nation for the 2019 class. He described his game.

“I’m really, like, back to the basket, but I can face up and come up and stretch the floor for my team,” Mack said.

He also plans to officially visit South Florida on Sept. 3, East Carolina on Sept. 7 and Appalachian State on Sept. 15.