CLASS 6A SUPER SIX

NO. 1

PINE BLUFF

COACH Bobby Bolding

CONFERENCE 6A-East

2017 RECORD 11-2, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS QB Tyler Foots (Jr., 6-0, 189), RB Braylon Moody (Sr., 5-11, 185), OL Malcolm Howard (Sr., 6-0, 240), DL Jamaal Foote (Sr., 6-2, 240), S Rod Stinson Jr. (Sr., 5-10, 190)

NOTEWORTHY Pine Bluff's two losses in 2017 were to Class 7A Cabot and Greenwood in the Class 6A state championship game. ... The Zebras return 11 starters from their 6A-East championship team. ... Coach Bobby Bolding led Pine Bluff to consecutive Class 6A state championships in 2014 and 2015. ... Junior QB Tyler Foots accounted for 29 touchdowns in 2017.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;at Cabot

Sept. 7;Watson Chapel

Sept. 14;Springdale Har-Ber

Sept. 21;at Sylvan Hills*

Sept. 28;Mountain Home*

Oct. 5;at Jonesboro*

Oct. 12;at Searcy*

Oct. 19;Marion*

Oct. 26;at West Memphis*

Nov. 1;Jacksonville*

*6A-East game

NO. 2

GREENWOOD

COACH Rick Jones

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2017 RECORD 13-0, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS WR Josh Barlow (Sr., 6-3, 197), OL Noah Fox (6-1, 253), K Grant Ennis (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL Morgan Hanna (Sr., 6-3, 214), SS Aaron Ohl (Sr., 5-11, 167)

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood won the Class 6A state championship last season, its first since 2012. ... The Bulldogs turn to senior Peyton Holt at quarterback. Holt started at wide receiver in 2017, scoring 17 touchdowns. ... Coach Rick Jones is 163-23 since 2004 with seven state championships.

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;at Fort Smith Northside

Sept. 7;at Fort Smith Southside

Sept. 14;Sand Springs (Okla.) Page

Sept. 21;Little Rock Hall*

Sept. 28;at El Dorado*

Oct. 5;at Siloam Springs*

Oct. 12;Russellville*

Oct. 19;Benton*

Oct. 26;at Sheridan*

Nov. 2;Lake Hamilton*

*6A-West game

NO. 3

BENTON

COACH Brad Harris

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2017 RECORD 7-5, 4-3

KEY RETURNERS RB Zak Wallace (Sr., 6-0, 200), WR Gavin Wells (Jr., 5-8, 160), WR Michael Allison (Sr., 6-2, 170), DL Ty Neathery (Sr., 6-2, 230), LB Kyvin Carroll (Sr., 5-11, 230)

NOTEWORTHY Benton lost junior QB Peyton Hudgins for the season after injuring his collarbone during fall practice. Hudgins started four games for the Panthers last season. ... Senior RB Zak Wallace rushed for 1,489 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2017. ... Brad Harris enters his third season as head coach after serving as Benton's defensive coordinator for two seasons.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 25;Bryant^

Aug. 31;at Arkadelphia

Sept. 14;Cabot

Sept. 21;at Russellville*

Sept. 28;Siloam Springs*

Oct. 5;at Little Rock Hall*

Oct. 12;El Dorado*

Oct. 19;at Greenwood*

Oct. 26;Lake Hamilton*

Nov. 2;at Sheridan*

^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

*6A-West game

NO. 4

WEST MEMPHIS

COACH Billy Elmore

CONFERENCE 6A-East

2017 RECORD 10-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS RB Kelvin Love (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR Jimmie Phillips (Sr., 5-11, 175), DL Hasani Adams (Sr., 6-3, 295), DL Mark Robinson (Sr., 6-4, 245), LB Curtis Hill (Sr., 5-10, 230)

NOTEWORTHY West Memphis won 10 games for the first time since 2011. ... The Blue Devils started 8-0 before losing at Pine Bluff in Week Nine. They lost to Greenwood in the Class 6A semifinals. ... Coach Billy Elmore led Stuttgart to the Class 4A state championship in 2012. ... West Memphis' three biggest games in 2018 are all at home -- Searcy on Sept. 28, Jonesboro on Oct. 12 and Pine Bluff on Oct. 26.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 21;Little Rock Central^

Sept. 7;at Blytheville

Sept. 14;Wynne

Sept. 21;at Marion*

Sept. 28;Searcy*

Oct. 5;Sylvan Hills*

Oct. 12;Jonesboro*

Oct. 19;at Jacksonville*

Oct. 26;Pine Bluff*

Nov. 2;at Mountain Home*

^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

*6A-East game

NO. 5

EL DORADO

COACH Scott Reed

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2017 RECORD 9-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS WR Shun Levingston (Sr., 5-7, 173), OL Jeremy Boone (Sr., 6-3, 300), K Greysen Hubbard (Jr., 5-7, 130), LB Zach Donahue (Sr., 6-0, 210)

NOTEWORTHY El Dorado lost 28 seniors from last season's team, which earned a first-round bye in the Class 6A postseason but lost to Searcy in the second round. ... The Wildcats won nine games for the first time since 2013, when it last won the Class 6A state championship. ... Coach Scott Reed is 101-39 at El Dorado.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Conway

Aug. 31;Camden Fairview

Sept. 7;Cabot

Sept. 21;at Lake Hamilton*

Sept. 28;Greenwood*

Oct. 5;Sheridan*

Oct. 12;at Benton*

Oct. 19;at Siloam Springs*

Oct. 26;Russellville*

Nov. 1;at Little Rock Hall*

*6A-West game

NO. 6

RUSSELLVILLE

COACH Jeff Weaver

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2017 RECORD 6-6, 4-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Rhett Adkins (Sr., 6-4, 200), OL Christian Malin (Sr., 6-1, 240), DL Langston Parker (Sr., 6-4, 220), LB Cole Hathcote (Jr., 5-11, 175)

NOTEWORTHY Russellville, which won the Class 6A state championship in 2016, advanced to the second round of the Class 6A postseason last season, losing at Pine Bluff. ... Coach Jeff Weaver enters his second season with the Cyclones after arriving from Little Rock Christian, where he led the Warriors to the 5A-West Conference championship in 2015. ... The Cyclones return eight starters on defense.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;Morrilton

Sept. 7;Springdale Har-Ber

Sept. 14;at Alma

Sept. 21;Benton*

Sept. 28;at Sheridan*

Oct. 5;Lake Hamilton*

Oct. 12;at Greenwood*

Oct. 19;Little Rock Hall*

Oct. 26;at El Dorado*

Nov. 2;at Siloam Springs*

*6A-West game

