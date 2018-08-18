At least one MLB general manager believes Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Bryce Harper will leave the organization as a free agent this offseason to sign with the NL East-rival Philadelphia Phillies.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are among the other clubs linked to Harper, but the unnamed executive is predicting he’ll land in Philly.

“I think Harper winds up with the Phillies,” the GM told Heyman.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas native, who struggled in the months leading up to the All-Star Game, has come alive since the Midsummer Classic. He’s posted a .352/.448/.682 line with 7 home runs in 88 at-bats after winning the Home Run Derby.

His track record includes an NL MVP Award for the 2015 season and six All-Star selections, which will make him a coveted commodity this winter.

Although Harper hasn’t discussed his potential suitors, the slugger acknowledged last month that he could leave the Nats.

Choosing to leave Washington to join Philadelphia, a club the Nationals will likely be battling atop the NL East for the foreseeable future, would be a bold move, not to mention make him public enemy No. 1 among baseball fans in the nation’s capital.

The Phillies have turned the corner in their rebuilding efforts on the strength of their pitching staff. Their lineup still needs work, however, as evidenced by ranking 20th in runs scored this season.

Rubbing it in

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII six months ago and the 2018 season is mere weeks away. Despite the Patriots’ 37-20 exhibition victory Thursday night, the Eagles couldn’t resist a little trolling earlier in the evening.

It started with a tweet from the Eagles’ official account, and continued with tweets from a few other players, too.

An unknown fan one-upped them all, flying an airplane over the stadium before the game with a message that read “41-33 Philly Philly SB LII.”

That, of course, was the final score of the Super Bowl and a reference to the now famous play just before halftime that saw Nick Foles catch a touchdown pass, on fourth down, on a pass from tight end Trey Burton. (The play was technically titled “Philly Special”, but Foles called it “Philly Philly” when he broached the idea of the play to Coach Doug Pederson in the moment.)

There was a moon out

The moon over Virginia was half-visible that May evening, as was the one on the softball field, authorities say.

The Roanoke Times reported 57-year-old Debbie L. McCulley is accused of mooning the stands, but a judge Thursday said the indecent exposure charge could be dropped.

McCulley’s husband coaches Glenvar High School’s junior varsity softball team. A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy’s report said McCulley took the field after a loss to Floyd County High School and exposed her right butt cheek. McCulley said she thought the other coach was going to attack her husband, so she refocused attention.

Prosecutor Eric Branscom said McCulley has written an apology and will perform community service. Branscom said McCulley will likely have the charge dismissed or receive a suspended sentence at a February administrative hearing.