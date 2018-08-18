Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Health care firm close to deal to sell non-DHS operations to Arkansas company by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:43 p.m. 0comments

Preferred Family Healthcare has a preliminary agreement to sell all of its Arkansas operations not related to its rescinded state business to an affiliate of a Russellville-based health care firm, the Missouri-based nonprofit said in a statement late Friday.

“TrueNorth, a sister company of Real Practices Inc. … has recently signed a letter of intent to acquire all of the PFH non-DHS contractual operations in Arkansas,” the statement said.

“The partners are working on the specifics of the acquisition” and hope to close the deal on Sept. 1, the statement adds. “We are encouraged that this acquisition will greatly benefit our clients and our employees in Arkansas.”

The statement described Real Practices (RPI) as being in the health care business for more than 25 years. The Real Practices web page says it is still under construction, and links to corporate information return a “not found” error message.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Journalist whose Central High integration reporting helped newspaper win Pulitzer Prize dies
by Bill Bowden
Shift of $21.9M for state roads OK'd; rainy day funds to help get $200M in U.S. highway money
by Michael R. Wickline
Arkansas mom's motion in bid to unseal files says DEA hiding crimes
by Linda Satter
$647,053 in penalties levied on Arkansas used-car dealers
by John Lynch
Tyson set to buy poultry supplier; reports say $2.5B to secure McDonald’s nuggets maker
by Nathan Owens
ADVERTISEMENT