Preferred Family Healthcare has a preliminary agreement to sell all of its Arkansas operations not related to its rescinded state business to an affiliate of a Russellville-based health care firm, the Missouri-based nonprofit said in a statement late Friday.

“TrueNorth, a sister company of Real Practices Inc. … has recently signed a letter of intent to acquire all of the PFH non-DHS contractual operations in Arkansas,” the statement said.

“The partners are working on the specifics of the acquisition” and hope to close the deal on Sept. 1, the statement adds. “We are encouraged that this acquisition will greatly benefit our clients and our employees in Arkansas.”

The statement described Real Practices (RPI) as being in the health care business for more than 25 years. The Real Practices web page says it is still under construction, and links to corporate information return a “not found” error message.