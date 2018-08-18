• Kris Cokel, a Lauderdale County, Miss., sheriff's sergeant, suffered a fractured wrist and other injuries when a 12-year-old girl stole her mother's car near Meridian and ran over Cokel as he tried to stop her, Sheriff Billy Sollie said.

• Jason Gable and Kwame Anderson, two beer deliverymen, prevented a man from jumping off an interstate bridge in St. Paul, Minn., by stopping and offering him a can of beer and a chance to talk, which prompted him to inch back to safety.

• Ted Bell, a North Carolina district attorney, said no charges will be filed against a 15-year-old girl who, taught to shoot by her late father, shot her mother's boyfriend twice when he attacked and threatened to kill the mother and her three children.

• Barry Pedigo, 59, of Pensacola, Fla., and 28-year-old Logan Madere of Westwego, La., were arrested on accusations of illegally catching a 5-foot alligator by hand when Louisiana wildlife officers were called to a hospital in Lafayette where Pedigo was being treated for multiple bite wounds.

• Ricardo Cole Sr., 54, of Lawrenceville, Ga., said, after being accused of crawling into bed with his son's girlfriend and attempting to have sex with her, that he was sleepwalking, resulting in his arrest on a rape charge, police said.

• Konstantin Ruske, curator of the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, said the zoo is "very satisfied" that its four white lion cubs -- three males and one female that each weighed about 3.3 pounds when they were born July 5 -- now tip the scales at more than 14 pounds each.

• Raquel Montoya-Lewis, a superior court judge, awarded a married couple $1 million in damages for mental anguish after a former Bellingham, Wash., lifeguard admitted videotaping the woman, and other women, while they used a staff changing area at a city aquatic center.

• Brian Kindrella, president of an auction house that specializes in rare coins, said the person who paid $4.5 million for the Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel at a Philadelphia auction "now possesses one of the rarest, most valuable United States coins."

• Jolene Garrow joked that she and 15 other nurses who work at the same intensive care unit at a hospital in Mesa, Ariz., "formulated this plan to have the holidays off," after word spread that each of the women is pregnant with due dates ranging from October to January.

