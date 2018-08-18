At least one person died in an apartment fire in central Arkansas early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Eight units of an apartment in the 200 block of East 5th Street in Lonoke were deemed a total loss, according to Dan Noble, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The department was notified of the blaze about 3:45 a.m., Noble said. Multiple people were injured and reportedly drove themselves to local hospitals.

The Lonoke Fire Department, Carlisle Fire Department and South Bend Fire Department responded, according to Noble. The local Red Cross chapter also provided aid.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Saturday afternoon.