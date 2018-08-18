What a turnaround

After many months of vague solutions and empty promises, the Democratic National Committee decided to make the bold move in June to ban donations from political action committees working for the fossil-fuel industry.

Yes, I know. Not exactly another "New Deal" platform, but after several weeks of "red scares" and unrelenting congressional investigations, it was still nice to see a thread of integrity hanging on in the Democratic Party.

So imagine my shock and surprise to read recently that DNC Chairman Tom Perez convinced the committee to reverse its decision, saying they will now accept donations from workers and the employers' PACs.

He has assured Democrats that the millions of dollars flowing into the campaign coffers will have no effect on their continued fight against climate change unless you count of course the party's continued support for fracking or his frequent doubletalk on questions concerning global warning.

Just keep repeating words like "values" and "Russia" and hopefully that crazy vote in June will be long forgotten.

JOHN LANCASTER

Donaldson

Hey, look over there!

What else can President Trump come up with to keep the public distracted from the Mueller investigation? Pro football season is upon us again and a few players taking a knee is always fodder for his base to drum up anger, hatred and diversion. Revoking a critic's security clearance or firing an assumed adversary is good for a couple of days' news that wipe Trump's improprieties off the headlines.

A sexist, racist-sounding tweet here and there never fails to knock down any collusion story, but it may only be delaying the inevitable. Sooner or later the great conniver will be forced out of his rathole and the eye of justice will shine upon his shadowy presence.

JACK ALBERT

Eureka Springs

How about new one?

May I suggest subscribing to the single-panel cartoon Tundra? You could drop Lio or Diamond Lil or Wumo, and I would be fine with it.

FRANK LATIMER

Sherwood

On security clearance

Here we go again. Much ado about nothing. I have had security clearances with four different governmental agencies from Secret to Top Secret/SBI/SCI. Once I left the position requiring the particular clearance, I was debriefed, signed the nondisclosure and other documents, and the clearance ended. The standard policy for, I guess, peons.

Continuing security clearances for high-level personnel no longer in positions requiring them is, in my opinion, against standard policy and shows favoritism. It is a practice that needs to end and it needs to end now.

Instead of complaining about losing a clearance they should have never kept, they should be grateful for the time they had it until it was revoked.

Whenever I left one employer for another, I was required to complete all security paperwork so my new employer could request and review all my dossiers from the other agencies and do any updated investigation if needed.

Having a security clearance is a privilege, not a right, and for these ex-employees to carp about no longing having it is ludicrous.

For everyone's information, John Brennan admitted to voting for the Communist Party's presidential candidate in 1976. If I had done the same, I guarantee I would never have been granted a clearance. How this man was ever hired by the CIA and served in the positions he has is beyond me. Thanks, Bill and Barack, for keeping him.

This whole practice stinks and makes me wonder about who else has clearances that they should not have and what they may be doing with them.

MARY WALKER

Mountain Home

Editorial on 08/18/2018