Jonah Heim singled in Luis Barrera in the ninth inning to give the Midland RockHounds a 5-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas, on Friday night.

Barrera doubled down the right-field line off Travelers' reliever Trevor Frank with one out. Heim followed with the base hit to give the RockHounds the victory.

The Travelers, who trailed 4-2 going into the sixth inning, tied the game at 4-4 when Dario Pizzano doubled to left-center field to score Chuck Taylor and Yonothan Mendoza, who led off the inning with a walk and a base hit.

The RockHounds opened led 3-0 after three innings thanks to an RBI single by Barrera in the second which scored Skye Bolt and base hits by Brown and Bolt in the third which scored Tyler Ramierz and Brown.

The Travelers pulled to within 3-2 in the top of the fourth on a two-run home run by Pizzano before Midland responded with a RBI single by Eli White in the bottom of the fourth which scored Heim.

Joel Seddon (7-7) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Ben Bracewell for the victory. Frank (1-2) took the loss for the Travelers when the two hits he allowed came in the ninth, setting up the RockHounds winning run.

White, Bolt, Barrera and Heim had two hits apiece for the RockHounds.

Pizzano led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 with 4 RBI.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chris Mazza (1-1,4.03 ERA); Rockhounds: RHP Parker Dunshee (11-5, 2.51 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/18/2018