MARLINS

Urena appeals

WASHINGTON -- Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena is appealing his six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves with a pitch.

Urena was in uniform Friday and Marlins Manager Don Mattingly didn't rule out using him this weekend against the Washington Nationals.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension and undisclosed fine Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta. Urena is eligible to play until the appeal process is complete.

"When I saw I hit a guy, I feel bad," Urena said Friday. "I said something: 'Hey, you'll be OK.' I said it in Spanish."

Acuna, 20, went into the game having homered in five consecutive games, including four home runs in the three games against Miami -- three of them leading off.

"I talked to him right after the game," Mattingly said of Urena. "He said he was trying to run the ball close to him and that's exactly what he told me. I just relay what he told me because we talked about it."

Urena, 25, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts.

Acuna was back in the lineup for the Braves on Thursday night against Colorado. He went 1 for 4 with a stolen base.

"One thing I was happy about is that the kid's all right," Mattingly said.

If Urena pitched this weekend and then dropped his appeal on Monday, he would miss Miami's series at home against the Braves on Aug. 23-26.

INDIANS

Bauer out 4-6 weeks

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young Award, will be out four to six weeks because of a stress fracture in his right leg.

Bauer, who said he believes he'll return earlier than the team's timetable, was hit by Jose Abreu's liner Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. He experienced soreness and swelling, and an MRI on Tuesday revealed the injury.

Cleveland holds a 12-game lead over Minnesota in the AL Central entering Friday and will have to clinch the division without Bauer. The right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts and is among the league leaders in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Bauer could return during the regular season in mid-to-late September.

Bauer played catch from his knees while wearing a walking boot with an athletic trainer Friday afternoon at Progressive Field.

REDS

Votto on 10-day DL

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right lower leg injury.

The All-Star was hit by a pitch from Ryan Madson in Washington on Aug. 4. In Cincinnati's 10 games since then, he missed four starts and two full games.

Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart was in the Reds' lineup for his first career start at first base for their game against San Francisco. Barnhart has made three career appearances at first base, all this season.

Outfielder Aristides Aquino was recalled from Class AA Pensacola to fill Votto's roster spot. Aquino will make his major league debut.

CUBS

Montgomery out

PITTSBURGH -- Left-hander Mike Montgomery has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago Cubs, and Tyler Chatwood will return to the rotation and start tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Montgomery has left shoulder inflammation and the DL move was made Friday night, retroactive to Aug. 12.

Chatwood has a major league-worst 90 walks in 99 2/3 innings after being signed to a $38 million, three-year contract in the offseason. He was 4-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 19 starts before moving to the bullpen at the beginning of August and has a 6.34 ERA in three relief appearances.

Montgomery has made 13 starts and 19 relief appearances, going 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA.

"We want to take our time and make sure it's right," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said about Montgomery's shoulder before Friday night's game against the Pirates.

Left-handed reliever Randy Rosario was recalled from Class AAA Iowa to take Montgomery's roster spot. Rosario is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 28 games with the Cubs this season.

RANGERS

DeShields on DL

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fracture on the tip of his right middle finger.

The move was made before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

DeShields got hurt in the series opener Thursday night when he got hit by a pitch on an attempted bunt.

Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was recalled from Class AAA Round Rock for his third stint with Texas this year.

It is the second time this season that DeShields has gone on the DL. He missed 20 games after a hamate bone fracture in his left hand the first week of the season. He is hitting .204 with 22 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 85 games.

Sports on 08/18/2018