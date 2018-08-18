Sections
Passenger in SUV dies in I-40 crash by Jillian Kremer | Today at 3:03 a.m.

A 28-year-old woman was killed after the SUV she was riding in drove off a wet Interstate 40 early Wednesday and hit two trees, state police said.

The wreck occurred about 4:15 a.m. about 2 miles east of Alma in Crawford County.

According to a preliminary crash report, 33-year-old Richard Starn of Keota, Okla., was driving the 2006 Chevrolet HHR west when it left the interstate. After hitting the trees, the SUV came to rest in the "north ditch line," authorities said.

Passenger Nikki Youngblood-Starn of Keota, Okla., suffered fatal injuries in the wreck. Richard Starn was listed as injured.

State police said it was raining at the time of the crash.



Metro on 08/18/2018

Print Headline: Passenger in SUV dies in I-40 crash

