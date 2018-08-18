Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Journalist whose Central High integration reporting helped newspaper win Pulitzer Prize dies by Bill Bowden | Today at 9:34 a.m. 1comment

Jerry F. Dhonau, whose reporting at Little Rock’s Central High School during the historic school integration crisis in 1957 helped his newspaper win a Pulitzer Prize, died Friday at Albuquerque, N.M., according to Ernie Dumas, a family friend.

Dhonau was 83.

In his later years, Dhonau and his wife, Joyce, split their time between residences in Albuquerque and Little Rock, where he was born and reared and spent most of a long and distinguished career in journalism. He was the editor of the editorial page of the Arkansas Gazette when the newspaper closed on October 18, 1991, and wrote a farewell editorial for the paper’s final edition that morning.

After the Gazette closed, Dhonau briefly wrote a weekly column for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette before taking a job as an editorial writer and editor of the Sunday editorial digest for the Daytona (Fla.) Beach News Journal. He taught journalism at the University of South Florida and Stetson University. He also taught journalism for short periods at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Central Arkansas.

The Gazette won two Pulitzer Prizes in 1958.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • skeptic1
    August 18, 2018 at 10:13 a.m.

    The death of a great journalist, sadly his profession is no more. We can no longer believe in or trust a profession the framers felt was so integral to a free society that they protected them in the First Amendment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Journalist whose Central High integration reporting helped newspaper win Pulitzer Prize dies
by Bill Bowden
Shift of $21.9M for state roads OK'd; rainy day funds to help get $200M in U.S. highway money
by Michael R. Wickline
Arkansas mom's motion in bid to unseal files says DEA hiding crimes
by Linda Satter
$647,053 in penalties levied on Arkansas used-car dealers
by John Lynch
Tyson set to buy poultry supplier; reports say $2.5B to secure McDonald’s nuggets maker
by Nathan Owens
ADVERTISEMENT