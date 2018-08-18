FOOTBALL

ASU to host Fan Day tonight

Two weeks prior to the start of the season, Arkansas State University will give its fans a sneak preview.

The Red Wolves will hold their second scrimmage of the fall at tonight's annual Fan Day at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

After an autograph session featuring the women's soccer and volleyball teams at 5 p.m., the football team will practice at 6 p.m. and will have its autograph session with fans at the end of the scrimmage.

Coach Blake Anderson said the team's defense was dominant in Thursday's non-tackling drills after the offense got the better of the defense in Tuesday's full-contact practice.

Freshmen have made some impact at this week's practices.

Linebacker Derrick Bean of Pinson, Ala., has been working with both the first and second units. Nathan Page, a cornerback from Joe T. Robinson, made a diving interceptions in Tuesday's practice. Marcel Murray of Hiram, Ga., has pushed for time at running back behind seniors Warren Wand, Armond Weh-Weh and junior Jamal Jones.

On Thursday, the Red Wolves' offense concentrated on running plays inside the 20-yard line and on its two-minute drill.

Junior safety B.J. Edmonds suffered a lower leg injury in Monday's practice. Anderson said Edmonds may be held out for the next week but should have him back for the season opener against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 1.

SOCCER

Arkansas women blank Duquesne

The University of Arkansas women's team did not allow a shot in a 1-0 victory over Duquesne on Friday night in State College, Pa.

Kayla McKeon scored Arkansas' goal in the 37th minute with a one-timer in the middle of the box that got past Duquesne goalkeeper Kyra Murphy.

Rachel Harris played all 90 minutes in goal to record the shutout.

Arkansas meets West Virginia at 11 a.m. today.

