Two NLR board seats contested by Jake Sandlin | Today at 3:08 a.m. 0comments

North Little Rock will have two City Council races in the Nov. 6 general election, including one to replace a retiring seven-term council member.

Candidates had until noon Friday to file for elected positions in North Little Rock.

Ward 4 council member Murry Witcher isn't seeking re-election after 28 years on the City Council when his seventh term ends Dec. 31.

Competing to replace Witcher in Ward 4 are Jane Ginn, 68, retired as a purchasing agent from RP Holdings Group, a data entry company; and J.T. Zakrzewski, 42, a systems application and design engineer for Adtran, an information and communications technology firm.

Ginn has run for the City Council twice before. Zakrzewski is a former elected North Little Rock School Board member.

Council member Linda Robinson, 64, retired as program manager for the Division of Children and Family Services with the state Department of Human Services, will seek a fifth term representing Ward 2. Harlan Hunter, 52, a self-employed carpenter and president of the Baring Cross Neighborhood Association, is challenging Robinson.

City Attorney Amy Fields, 52, didn't draw any opposition to her seeking a first elected term. The City Council appointed Fields in November to replace Jason Carter, who retired to pursue private practice. She previously worked 11 years in the city attorney's office in Little Rock.

Two City Council members will also be unopposed in the general election. Ward 1 council member Debi Ross, 64, retired from a family restaurant business, will be in her fourth term. Ward 3 council member Steve Baxter, 58, an aircraft maintenance supervisor for the Arkansas National Guard, will enter his third term.

The city attorney's annual salary is $106,261. City Council members are paid $11,059 per year and have a $250 monthly vehicle allowance. The amounts all reflect a 2.2 percent raise for city employees and elected officials that became effective Aug. 11.

All terms are for four years, beginning Jan. 1.

Metro on 08/18/2018

Print Headline: Two NLR board seats contested

