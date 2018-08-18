Cedric Thomas does not have fond memories of the first game at Simmons Bank Field.

Thomas was a player for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff when the Golden Lions moved into their new digs in the fall of 2000. While Thomas and his teammates were excited to be playing in a new stadium, the result of that first game -- a 34-30 loss -- was not what they desired.

"We got caught up in all the pageantry and the excitement of the moment and forgot we had a football game to play," said Thomas, who begins his first season as the Golden Lions' head coach this fall. "Kentucky State came in and beat us."

Nearly two decades later, UAPB's home field is getting a face-lift. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 29, the Golden Lions will be able to show off their new turf field and scoreboard. Thomas is hoping his initial effort as the UAPB head coach goes better than what happened 18 years ago.

"The stadium looks amazing," Thomas said. "It's nice. ... I was a part of the first game here, but the biggest thing I remember was that I was a part of that first loss."

Coming off a 2-9 season in 2017, the Golden Lions will hold their second scrimmage today, starting sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. Thomas said he will pay close attention to execution.

"We're going to be looking at a lot of different situations in all spots," Thomas said. "It might go 100 plays, maybe a little longer. Whatever it takes."

Four quarterbacks -- junior transfer Shannon Patrick, junior Roger Totten and freshmen Skyler Perry and David Chapple -- are vying for the starting job.

"We haven't selected a starter yet, but we are close," Thomas said. "We're looking for someone who can move the ball. We don't care who's back there as long as they can give us some positive plays."

Thomas said there has been plenty of healthy competition at most positions.

Senior running back Jamal Gladden has been "consistent," the coach said, and junior wide receiver Kolby McNeal has been "hard to stop."

"I'm pleased with the way we've performed in practice," Thomas said. "Each day the freshmen are chomping at the bit to get better and the more experienced players are showing some consistency. We've just got to continue to get better."

The Golden Lions host Morehead College on Sept. 1 in their season opener.

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

Cedric Thomas is shown in this file photo.

