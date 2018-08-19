FAYETTEVILLE -- A monument honoring the undefeated 1964 Razorback football team will be mostly done by Sept. 1, with the approximately $2 million project to be dedicated in a ceremony sometime this year, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville spokesman said.

The family of Dallas Cowboys owner and UA alumnus Jerry Jones is paying for the sculpture through a portion of a gift announced in 2015, said university spokesman Kevin Trainor.

Jones was a member of the 1964 team named national champions by the Football Writers Association of America.

The "Wild Band of Razorbacks" features six-foot tall bronze Razorbacks, six in all, with the full monument approximately 20 feet high and 30 feet wide, according to information released by UA. It will be placed in the northeast entry plaza of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Trainor said.

Dick Idol designed the sculpture, which also features work by custom manufacturing company Acutech Works and various subcontractors, Trainor said. Both are based in Montana, according to online information, and the estimated $2 million cost "covers design, construction and all things related to the project," Trainor said in an email.

Idol was selected for the project "based on recommendations and his previous body of work," Trainor said, noting work done by Idol for North Carolina State University.

A statue of Frank Broyles, moved to allow for stadium renovation work, will return to the north end near the newly constructed Broyles Athletic Center, Trainor said.