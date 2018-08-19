2017 Class 7A postseason results
FIRST ROUND
Cabot 43, Springdale 21
Fayetteville 64, Fort Smith Southside 34
Conway 41, Rogers 14
Fort Smith Northside 21, Springdale Har-Ber 9
FIRST-ROUND BYES Bentonville, Bentonville West, Bryant, North Little Rock
QUARTERFINALS
Bentonville 31, Cabot 6
Bryant 21, Fayetteville 20
Conway 48, Bentonville West 40
North Little Rock 34, Fort Smith Northside 0
SEMIFINALS
Bentonville 44, Bryant 14
North Little Rock 49, Conway 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
North Little Rock 44, Bentonville 37
