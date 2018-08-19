Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2017 Class 7A postseason results Today at 3:06 a.m. 0comments

2017 Class 7A postseason results

FIRST ROUND

Cabot 43, Springdale 21

Fayetteville 64, Fort Smith Southside 34

Conway 41, Rogers 14

Fort Smith Northside 21, Springdale Har-Ber 9

FIRST-ROUND BYES Bentonville, Bentonville West, Bryant, North Little Rock

QUARTERFINALS

Bentonville 31, Cabot 6

Bryant 21, Fayetteville 20

Conway 48, Bentonville West 40

North Little Rock 34, Fort Smith Northside 0

SEMIFINALS

Bentonville 44, Bryant 14

North Little Rock 49, Conway 14

CHAMPIONSHIP

North Little Rock 44, Bentonville 37

Sports on 08/19/2018

Print Headline: 2017 Class 7A postseason results

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

White House lawyer a key witness in probe
by Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman The New York Times
Family Council stirs opposition to tort proposal
by ANDREW DeMILLO The Associated Press
Legislator stalls 20 UA colleges projects
by Michael R. Wickline
3 Arkansas fliers in West's firefighting ranks
by Bill Bowden
Annan, ex-leader of U.N., dies at 80
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
ADVERTISEMENT