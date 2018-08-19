The city Board of Directors on Tuesday will vote on whether to accept the annexation of about 180 acres in western Pulaski County.

The chunk of land is along the north side of Kanis Road, west of Iron Horse Road, according to city documents. Much of the acreage is wooded and undeveloped.

The acreage is owned by PotlatchDeltic Corp. The El Dorado-based Deltic Timber Corp. and Potlatch Corp. of Spokane, Wash., merged in early 2018.

The annexation would allow the property, which is zoned for single-family housing, to get city services such as sewer and water.