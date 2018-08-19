OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM;CONFERENCE;2017 REC.

1. North Little Rock;7A-Central;13-0

COMMENT RB Brandon Thomas returns for defending Class 7A state champions

2. Bryant;7A-Central;10-2

COMMENT Hornets have reached 7A semifinals past two seasons

3. Bentonville West;7A-West;9-2

COMMENT High expectations for third-year Wolverines program

4. Fayetteville;7A-West;7-5

COMMENT Billy Dawson leads talented Bulldogs, led by QB Darius Bowers

5. Bentonville;7A-West;10-3

COMMENT Tigers will be in Class 7A contention once again

6. Cabot;7A-Central;6-6

COMMENT Mike Malham enters his 38th and final season with the Panthers

7. Pine Bluff;6A-East;11-2

COMMENT Zebras aim to return to Class 6A state championship game

8. Greenwood;6A-West;13-0

COMMENT Connor Noland is gone, but expect Bulldogs to still contend

9. Benton;6A-West;7-5

COMMENT Panthers get early test vs. No. 2 Bryant in Salt Bowl

10. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;14-0

COMMENT Four-time defending Class 5A state champions bring back TE Hudson Henry

SUPER SIX RANKINGS

7A

TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.

NLR;7A-Central;13-0

Bryant;7A-Central;10-2

Bentonville West;7A-West;9-2

Fayetteville;7A-West;7-5

Bentonville;7A-West;10-3

Cabot;7A-Central;6-6

6A

TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.

Pine Bluff;6A-East;11-2

Greenwood;6A-West;13-0

Benton;6A-West;7-5

West Memphis;6A-East;10-2

El Dorado;6A-West;9-2

Russellville;6A-West;6-6

5A

TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.

Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;14-0

Morrilton;5A-West;8-4

Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;9-2

Little Rock McClellan;5A-South;10-4

Texarkana;5A-South;6-6

Batesville;5A-East;7-4

4A

TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.

Warren;8-4A;13-2

Joe T. Robinson;7-4A;12-1

Arkadelphia;7-4A;14-1

Pea Ridge;1-4A;12-2

Southside Batesville;2-4A;10-2

Stuttgart;2-4A;8-4

3A

TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.

Booneville;1-3A;10-2

McGehee;6-3A;11-3

Clinton;2-3A;12-1

Prescott;5-3A;10-2

Charleston;1-3A;12-1

Mayflower;4-3A;11-1

2A

TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.

Foreman;7-2A;13-1

Junction City;8-2A;13-1

Mount Ida;7-2A;14-1

Conway Christian;5-2A;11-2

Hazen;6-2A;9-3

Mineral Springs;7-2A;6-6