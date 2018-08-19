OVERALL TOP 10
RK., TEAM;CONFERENCE;2017 REC.
1. North Little Rock;7A-Central;13-0
COMMENT RB Brandon Thomas returns for defending Class 7A state champions
2. Bryant;7A-Central;10-2
COMMENT Hornets have reached 7A semifinals past two seasons
3. Bentonville West;7A-West;9-2
COMMENT High expectations for third-year Wolverines program
4. Fayetteville;7A-West;7-5
COMMENT Billy Dawson leads talented Bulldogs, led by QB Darius Bowers
5. Bentonville;7A-West;10-3
COMMENT Tigers will be in Class 7A contention once again
6. Cabot;7A-Central;6-6
COMMENT Mike Malham enters his 38th and final season with the Panthers
7. Pine Bluff;6A-East;11-2
COMMENT Zebras aim to return to Class 6A state championship game
8. Greenwood;6A-West;13-0
COMMENT Connor Noland is gone, but expect Bulldogs to still contend
9. Benton;6A-West;7-5
COMMENT Panthers get early test vs. No. 2 Bryant in Salt Bowl
10. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;14-0
COMMENT Four-time defending Class 5A state champions bring back TE Hudson Henry
SUPER SIX RANKINGS
7A
TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.
NLR;7A-Central;13-0
Bryant;7A-Central;10-2
Bentonville West;7A-West;9-2
Fayetteville;7A-West;7-5
Bentonville;7A-West;10-3
Cabot;7A-Central;6-6
6A
TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.
Pine Bluff;6A-East;11-2
Greenwood;6A-West;13-0
Benton;6A-West;7-5
West Memphis;6A-East;10-2
El Dorado;6A-West;9-2
Russellville;6A-West;6-6
5A
TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.
Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;14-0
Morrilton;5A-West;8-4
Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;9-2
Little Rock McClellan;5A-South;10-4
Texarkana;5A-South;6-6
Batesville;5A-East;7-4
4A
TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.
Warren;8-4A;13-2
Joe T. Robinson;7-4A;12-1
Arkadelphia;7-4A;14-1
Pea Ridge;1-4A;12-2
Southside Batesville;2-4A;10-2
Stuttgart;2-4A;8-4
3A
TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.
Booneville;1-3A;10-2
McGehee;6-3A;11-3
Clinton;2-3A;12-1
Prescott;5-3A;10-2
Charleston;1-3A;12-1
Mayflower;4-3A;11-1
2A
TEAM CONF. 2017 REC.
Foreman;7-2A;13-1
Junction City;8-2A;13-1
Mount Ida;7-2A;14-1
Conway Christian;5-2A;11-2
Hazen;6-2A;9-3
Mineral Springs;7-2A;6-6
Comments