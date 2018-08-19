The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1510 Bragg St., residence, Tasha Moore, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $250.
72204
• 4218 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.
• 28 Broadmoor Dr., residence, Laura Huff, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 10, property valued at $400.
• 2623 S. Harrison St., residence, Shelby Norfleet, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $500.
72205
• 6115 W. Markham St., residence, Zettie Zigler, 9 p.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.
• 6623 W. Markham St., residence, David Hauser, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.
• 5215 H St., residence, Jessica Chandler, 11:52 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $900.
• 420 Beechwood St., residence, Lucinda Garcia, 10:47 p.m. Aug. 11, property value unknown.
72206
• 3018 S. Spring St., residence, Joe Craig, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $701.
• 301 E. 19th St., residence, Michell Snider, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $751.
72209
• 1 S. Meadowcliff Dr., residence, James Davis, 5:15 a.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $160.
• 6520 Lantana Rd., residence, Tony Starks, 6:47 a.m. Aug. 8, property value unknown.
• 8621 Baseline Rd., residence, David Brito, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 8, cash totaling $53, property valued at $40.
• 1900 W. 65th St., business, Joey Smith, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 9, property value unknown.
• 1900 W. 65th St., business, Joey Smith, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $2,100.
• 8118 Stanton Rd., residence, James Hayley, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 9, property value unknown.
72103
• 10800 Sardis Rd., residence, James Lawhon, 10 a.m. Aug. 3, cash totaling $4,000.
72211
• 14300 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Beverly Sullenger, 4 p.m. Aug. 3, cash totaling $1,005, property value unknown.
• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Shateria Lewis, noon Aug. 10, property valued at $170.
72212
• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Khristian Royster, 2 a.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $251.
72223
• 17711 Chenal Pkwy., business, Nathan Allison, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 7, cash totaling $1,600.
72227
• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Mashicka Frazier, 7 a.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $800.
• 1801 Reservoir Rd., residence, Destinie Boren, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8, cash totaling $500, property valued at $6,120.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1601 W. 18th St., residence, Deborah Grissim, 1 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $200.
• 603 W. 21st St., residence, Sarah Melton, 6 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $2,626.
• 2301 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 6 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $650.
• 418 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 2:31 a.m. Aug. 13, property valued at $100.
72116
• 4909 N. Walnut Rd., Apt. 6, residence, Jason Sorsby-Sliva, 9 a.m. Aug. 10, proeprty valued at $450.
72117
• 2124 Hwy. 161, business, unknown, 9:34 p.m. Aug. 12, cash totaling $110.
72118
• 820 W. Scenic Dr., Apt. 211, residence, Catherine Simmons, 4 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $120.
• 4008 Virginia Dr., residence, Phillip Barnett, 9:19 p.m. Aug. 8, property valued at $3,200.
INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
INTERACTIVE: NLRPD crime map
Click here to see the latest North Little Rock crime reports.
Metro on 08/19/2018
Print Headline: Burglaries
Comments