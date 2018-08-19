ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics were an average team two months ago, a dozen games behind the Houston Astros and closer to the bottom of the AL West than the top.

Well, look at the A's now.

Trevor Cahill pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings and the Athletics kept up their unlikely turnaround, tying Houston for the division lead by beating the Astros 7-1 Saturday.

"It's been a nice run for sure," A's Manager Bob Melvin said.

Khris Davis, Matt Olson, Josh Phegley and Stephen Piscotty each hit two of Oakland's team record-tying eight doubles as the A's won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Athletics trailed the defending World Series champion Astros by 12 games following play on June 18, having just reached the .500 mark, and were still 10 out on July 10.

Houston has lost 7 of 8 and dropped 12 of 19 since owning a six-game lead on July 24. The next day, reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve went on the disabled list with knee trouble, and the star second baseman is still out.

Cahill (5-2) allowed only an infield single by Yuli Gurriel in the second inning. The right-hander struck out 7, walked 1 and retired 14 consecutive batters during one stretch.

Cahill, who was on the disabled list in June because of an Achilles injury, improved to 4-0 over his last six starts, his longest winning streak in five years. He also has won 10 decisions in a row at the Coliseum.

"He dominated us," Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. "He was clearly doing whatever he wanted with the ball. When they got the lead he pitched pretty aggressively and we chased. He controlled the game."

Tony Kemp homered in the ninth for Houston's only other hit.

Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel (9-10) gave up 5 runs on 9 hits in 5 2/3 innings. It's the most runs he's allowed since giving up six against Toronto on June 27, a span of nine starts.

ORIOLES 4, INDIANS 2 Alex Cobb pitched a five-hitter for his first complete game in five years, and Baltimore snapped host Cleveland's six-game win streak with a victory.

YANKEES 11, BLUE JAYS 6 Giancarlo Stanton hit one of the Yankee's four home runs, Luis Severino struck out eight while pitching into the sixth inning and host New York beat Toronto.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 5 Mikie Mahtook hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the fifth, rookie Ryan Carpenter earned his first big league victory and visiting Detroit beat Minnesota.

ROYALS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Alex Gordon homered and Jorge Bonifacio had a go-ahead RBI single in the decisive sixth inning, and Kansas City rallied past host Chicago.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 2 David Price pitched seven solid innings, J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 38th home run and Boston beat visiting Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, PHILLIES 1 Jacob deGrom pitched his first complete game of the season and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.71, leading visiting New York over Philadelphia.

PIRATES 3, CUBS 1 Joe Musgrove cruised through seven innings, and host Pittsburgh snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 5 (10) Isaac Galloway hit a two-run single in the 10th, JT Riddle homered and drove in four runs, and visiting Miami beat Washington.

ROCKIES 5, BRAVES 3 (10) Colorado struck for three runs with two outs in the ninth, then DJ LeMahieu homered in the 10th to beat host Atlanta

REDS 7, GIANTS 1 Matt Harvey took a no-hit try into the sixth inning, Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera backed him with home runs and Cincinnati dominated visiting San Francisco.

CARDINALS 7, BREWERS 2 Marcell Ozuna homered and Miles Mikolas tossed six effective innings to push host St. Louis into the second wild-card spot in the NL with a victory over Milwaukee.

PADRES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6 Christian Villanueva had a walk-off pinch-hit single in the ninth, and San Diego ended a five-game skid with a victory over visiting Arizona.

