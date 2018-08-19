BENGALS 21, COWBOYS 13

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had another efficient preseason showing.

Andy Dalton bogged down a bit with his Cincinnati Bengals.

Prescott led a pair of scoring drives in three possessions, capped by a scrambling 6-yard scoring pass to Terrance Williams, before the Bengals rallied after halftime for a 21-13 exhibition victory Saturday night.

The Bengals had just two first downs in three Dalton-led possessions a week after he threw for two touchdowns with an offense that was revamped after finishing last in the NFL. One of the first downs was on Dalton's 13-yard scramble after the Bengals (2-0) started with a pair of three-and-outs.

A week after throwing a 30-yard touchdown to rookie Michael Gallup on his only drive of the preseason opener in San Francisco, Prescott was 10 of 15 for 86 yards. The TD drive for a 10-0 lead was kept alive by an 8-yard slant to Gallup, who reached out for a nice catch inside the Cincinnati 10.

The concern for the Cowboys was the status of four-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, who left early on what would have been his last drive with a knee injury.

The Cowboys forced two turnovers after getting three against the 49ers. The highlight was Chidobe Awuzie's leaping interception, which he tipped to himself along the sideline late in the first half.

JAGUARS 14, VIKINGS 10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Yannick Ngakoue had an 11-yard sack that helped Jacksonville's defense hold Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's starting offense to three completions and three points, and the Jaguars reserves rallied for a victory over the Vikings.

Cousins was crisp in his only series last week, but the Vikings went three-and-out on two of their four possessions with their new quarterback. Latavius Murray's second fumble, stripped by Malik Jackson, was recovered by Calais Campbell to end another drive. Cousins finished just 3 for 8 for 12 yards.

RAMS 19, RAIDERS 15

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie John Kelly rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, and the Rams welcomed the Raiders back to the Coliseum with a preseason victory over Oakland.

Chris Warren rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders in their return to the venerable stadium that was their home for 13 seasons during their largely successful tenure in Los Angeles. Their still-passionate Southern California fan base turned out in force, filling the 95-year-old arena with black jerseys and loud cheers.

Rams backup Sean Mannion rebounded from a rocky preseason debut last week in Baltimore, going 10 of 16 for 84 yards while completing passes to eight receivers. Third-stringer Brandon Allen wasn't as sharp, going 6 for 11 and throwing a terrible interception in the fourth quarter to put Oakland in position for its second TD.

BUCCANEERS 30, TITANS 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jameis Winston gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a potent reminder of what they will miss when the quarterback sits out his three-game suspension to start the regular season.

Winston threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns after coming off the bench in the second quarter, and the Buccaneers beat Tennessee in the teams' second exhibition game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started for a second straight week as the Buccaneers prepare the veteran to run the offense while Winston sits out for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Fitzpatrick helped the Bucs hold the ball for 9 minutes of the first quarter, but they settled for a field goal as the quarterback was 5 of 13 for 46 yards passing.

TEXANS 16, 49ERS 13

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and Houston earned a preseason victory over San Francisco.

Watson led the Texans down the field, going 5 of 8 for 73 yards, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Ellington. Watson's efficiency matched a nice opening drive from San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trent Taylor.

Garoppolo's night ended after his second drive when a deep pass to Dante Pettis bounced off Pettis' hands and was intercepted by Johnson Bademosi. Garoppolo was 10 of 12 for 136 yards.

BEARS 24, BRONCOS 23

DENVER -- Case Keenum moved the chains for the first time for Denver in a 24-23 exhibition loss to Chicago, and Chad Kelly threw another touchdown after leapfrogging Paxton Lynch on the depth chart.

Lynch's second consecutive poor performance opened the door for the Bears to come back from a 23-10 fourth-quarter deficit.

Bears backup QB Chase Daniel threw two TD passes in the final five minutes, including a 12-yarder to tight end Ben Braunecker with 1:53 left to tie it. Pat O'Donnell's extra point gave Chicago its first lead.

At a glance

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

NY Giants 30, Detroit 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

LA Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Denver 20, Chicago 10

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

LA Chargers 24, Seattle 14

MONDAY’S GAME All times Central

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

NY Giants at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at LA Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 7 p.m.

