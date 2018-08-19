ESPN 300 DT hopes to visit Hogs in fall

University of Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp is back in his home state of South Carolina trying to get defensive lineman Alex Huntley to go west.

Huntley, 6-4, 295, 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.

"Arkansas was one of my first couple of offers," Huntley said. "I really like coach Stepp. He's the one that's really recruiting me. Arkansas is a good school."

He's an ESPN four-star recruit, No. 22 defensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect for the 2020 class. He and Stepp have hit it off.

"He's a really cool dude and he's from South Carolina, so he knows a lot about this area," Huntley said.

Huntley recorded 61 tackles and 7 sacks as a sophomore while helping Hammonds to a 12-0 record and the Class 3A state title, the 15th in school history. He most recently visited Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and South Carolina, but hopes to make his way to Fayetteville for a Razorbacks game this fall.

"I'm really trying to get down there," Huntley said. "I'm not sure which game, but I'm definitely trying to get down there for one."

Huntley is humbled to mix and mingle with high-profile coaches at some of the top programs in the nation.

"It's flattering, really," Huntley said. "I see these people on TV and a couple years later I'm talking to them. I'm actually face to face with them and getting pictures. It's really crazy it's all kind of come full circle."

Huntley's parents stress academics, and his 3.4 grade-point average reflects that. He's considering sports management or economics as majors in college.

"They've always taught me that ... I'm going to college for academics," he said. "That's what I've been taught since I was a kid. School comes first."

His uncle, Charles Goad, attended school at Arkansas and had good things to say about his experience in Fayetteville.

"He loved it," Huntley said. "He went to college there and had a great time."

Stepp, defensive coordinator John Chavis, defensive tackles coach John Scott and offensive line coach Dustin Fry are from the Palmetto State

"I know Arkansas has a lot of coaches from South Carolina," Huntley said. "That's pretty cool."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 08/19/2018