North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell (left) celebrates with his team after winning the Class 7A state championship last season. It was the first state championship in the state’s largest classification by a central Arkansas school since Little Rock Central won in 2004.

Winning the Class 7A state championship last season meant a lot to Jamie Mitchell and the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats.

Mitchell also was proud to be a part of the first state championship won by a central Arkansas school in the state's largest classification since 2004, when Little Rock Central earned the then-Class AAAAA title.

Mitchell said after North Little Rock's 44-37 victory over Bentonville on Dec. 2 that he received a lot of phone calls and text messages from 7A-Central Conference coaches congratulating his team.

"We felt the pressure and the support from all the central Arkansas 7A schools," said Mitchell, who is entering his fourth season at North Little Rock. "When there's been a run like Northwest Arkansas has had, the burden gets heavier and heavier for the Central teams.

"We were ecstatic to break that chokehold. We were certainly glad for the support from the Central teams."

The 2017 season was one to celebrate for the 7A-Central.

Three teams from the conference advanced to the Class 7A semifinals -- North Little Rock, Bryant and Conway. North Little Rock defeated Conway in one semifinal, and Bryant lost at Bentonville in the other semifinal.

Mitchell believes the 7A-Central Conference has caught up with the 7A-West, which had a team win the state championship for 12 consecutive seasons.

"In our conference, we've gotten better," Mitchell said. "Bryant has become a real power. Conway last year was as good as anybody. Cabot, they're that team that nobody wants to play.

"Our whole conference, top to bottom, has gotten better."

Bryant Coach Buck James said the 7A-Central has played better football in recent years, in part because of the schools' commitment to their programs, with new stadiums (North Little Rock) and indoor practice facilities (Conway, Little Rock Catholic).

"It's gotten better," James said. "The administrators and communities have put more money into it. We were getting outspent 10-1 for years. They [the 7A-West] had more coaches and more resources.

"I think people in central Arkansas are waking up a little bit. You look at North Little Rock's facilities and Cabot's facilities. Those people are putting more money into it.

"It takes money. It takes manpower. It takes a community to be able to play good football at this level. You can't just go out there and win just because you've got players. You've got to have a program."

Mitchell understands the value of having quality facilities for a football program.

"That's the world we live in today with the kids," Mitchell said. "They want the newest and the best. You've got school choice. You've got kids who can go to different high schools. Fortunately, we have a facility that is a brand-new facility. We've got tradition here.

"It's a small-arms race. Everybody wants to have the biggest and the best."

First-year Conway Coach Keith Fimple, who has served as an assistant coach at Class 7A schools Fayetteville, Fort Smith Southside and Springdale Har-Ber, saw the 7A-Central's rise from the 7A-West. He said with Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside switching from the 7A-West to the 7A-Central in 2016, that helped the conference.

"In high school football, it's always going to cycle, just like anywhere else," Fimple said. "Right now, that lever has tipped one way.

"As far as the Central catching up, it's above what I've seen in the West."

Like Mitchell and Fimple, James wants to help the 7A-Central grow as a strong football conference.

James has led the Hornets to the Class 7A semifinals the past two seasons. Before James arrived, the Hornets never advanced past the state quarterfinals.

James said his expectation for the Hornets this season is to win a state championship, but he hopes his team believes that as well.

"That's what our goal is," James said. "In year three, this is what we expect. We've got the pieces. Whether we get the mentality to be a championship team -- week in and week out, quarter by quarter -- is up to the leadership on our football team."

Big school champs

Recent football state champions in the state’s largest classification:

2017 North Little Rock

2016 Fayetteville

2015 Fayetteville

2014 Bentonville

2013 Bentonville

2012 Fayetteville

2011 Fayetteville

2010 Bentonville

2009 Springdale Har-Ber

2008 Bentonville

2007 Fayetteville

2006 Fort Smith Southside

2005 Springdale

2004 LR Central

2003 LR Central

2002 Fort Smith Southside

2001 Bentonville

2000 Cabot

1999 Fort Smith Northside

Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

Conway running back Michael George (right) gets tackled on a run during a Class 7A semifinal against North Little Rock on Nov. 24 at North Little Rock High School. Those schools, along with Bryant, advanced to the semifinals last year, showcasing the rise of the 7A-Central Conference.

Photo by NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo

Bryant Coach Buck James talks to his team after a victory over Springdale Har-Ber on Nov. 18, 2016, at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. James said the schools in the 7A-Central Conference have put more money into their football programs, helping the conference improve.

