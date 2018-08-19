Spa City man accused of abusing 2 daughters

HOT SPRINGS — A man was arrested Wednesday for the “severe physical abuse” of his daughters, ages 5 and 7, after burn marks were found on their arms and hands and severe bruising was seen on the older child at their home earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Remy Martin Dorn, 29, of Hot Springs, was charged with one count of second-degree domestic battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lake Hamilton School District Superintendent Steve Anderson confirmed that Dorn is employed at the district as a school bus driver, but has not worked around students since the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. None of the allegations involve the school or incidents that occurred at the school, according to Anderson.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police Detective Hunter Scott and an Arkansas Department of Health Services worker went to Dorn’s Lakeland Drive residence Aug. 3 in reference to a report of child abuse.

The DHS worker informed Dorn that his two daughters were being removed from the home because of “signs of severe physical abuse.”

