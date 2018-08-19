Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Spa City man accused of abusing 2 daughters by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 3:35 a.m. 0comments

HOT SPRINGS — A man was arrested Wednesday for the “severe physical abuse” of his daughters, ages 5 and 7, after burn marks were found on their arms and hands and severe bruising was seen on the older child at their home earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Remy Martin Dorn, 29, of Hot Springs, was charged with one count of second-degree domestic battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lake Hamilton School District Superintendent Steve Anderson confirmed that Dorn is employed at the district as a school bus driver, but has not worked around students since the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. None of the allegations involve the school or incidents that occurred at the school, according to Anderson.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police Detective Hunter Scott and an Arkansas Department of Health Services worker went to Dorn’s Lakeland Drive residence Aug. 3 in reference to a report of child abuse.

The DHS worker informed Dorn that his two daughters were being removed from the home because of “signs of severe physical abuse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 08/19/2018

Print Headline: Hot Springs man arrested in daughters' abuse

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

W. Memphis police arrest gun suspect
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Spa City man accused of abusing 2 daughters
by The Sentinel-Record
Man pleads guilty in shooting at Spa City
by Steven Mross
Man pleads guilty in El Dorado death
by EL DORADO NEWS-TIMES
Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT