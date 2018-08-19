Little Rock faces a $2.9 million deficit in balancing the city's 2018 budget, finance director Sara Lenehan said at the city Board of Directors' agenda meeting Tuesday.

Most of the shortfall is because of lower-than-expected city revenue tied to bad weather, Lenehan said. The federal tax act that took effect at the end of December was also a factor, as were changes in courts' methods for collecting fines and fees.

The board considers adjustments to its budget each year. It will vote on eight proposed adjustments at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. City Manager Bruce Moore is expected to present the 2019 budget at the end of November.