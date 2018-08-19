Sections
Little Rock facing $2.9 million deficit in balancing city's budget, finance director says by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments

Little Rock faces a $2.9 million deficit in balancing the city's 2018 budget, finance director Sara Lenehan said at the city Board of Directors' agenda meeting Tuesday.

Most of the shortfall is because of lower-than-expected city revenue tied to bad weather, Lenehan said. The federal tax act that took effect at the end of December was also a factor, as were changes in courts' methods for collecting fines and fees.

The board considers adjustments to its budget each year. It will vote on eight proposed adjustments at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. City Manager Bruce Moore is expected to present the 2019 budget at the end of November.

  • skeptic1
    August 19, 2018 at 9:06 a.m.

    The reason is bad weather? When was that because we've had unusually mild winters the past two years. Call it what it is, bad management.
  • NoUserName
    August 19, 2018 at 9:46 a.m.

    Yeah, I agree. Weather the last several years hasn't been significantly bad so I'm curious to hear more details about how specifically weather impacted revenue. Same with the tax act. In addition, weren't Amazon taxes supposed to be a windfall?
    .
    I can cut half a million pretty easy - dump the superfluous two-headed government. Get rid of Moore and shift the power to the mayor.
