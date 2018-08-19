Sections
Man pleads guilty in El Dorado death by EL DORADO NEWS-TIMES

EL DORADO -- Corey D. Tate pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Authorities said Tate was involved in a conflict at The Brick House, 1841 Junction City Road, with Brandon M. Sanders and Casey Frazier in November. The conflict ended in the death of Sanders and wounding of Frazier, who was hospitalized in Little Rock for serious injuries.

Union County Circuit Judge Hamilton Singleton sentenced Tate to serve three concurrent sentences in the Arkansas Department of Correction: 28 years for the charge of second-degree murder, 20 years for second-degree attempted murder and 20 years for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Metro on 08/19/2018

Print Headline: Man pleads guilty in El Dorado death

