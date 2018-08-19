Much of Arkansas at risk for storms; damaging winds, isolated tornadoes primary threats

Much of Arkansas faces a risk for storms to turn severe Sunday, the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office said.
According to the latest advisory, most of the state is included in at least a marginal threat for severe weather. The state’s northwest is listed in a slight risk.
North Little Rock meteorologist Sean Clarke said damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the primary threats as storms move through the state Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.
Straight-line winds could be in excess of 60 mph, Clarke said.
Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, and the flash flooding threat will increase where rainfall totals are higher, the weather service said.Gallery: Weather graphics for Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
