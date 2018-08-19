Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Much of Arkansas at risk for storms; damaging winds, isolated tornadoes primary threats by Brandon Riddle | Today at 11:13 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Northwest Arkansas faces a slight risk for severe storms Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the remainder of the state is in a marginal risk.

Much of Arkansas faces a risk for storms to turn severe Sunday, the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office said.

According to the latest advisory, most of the state is included in at least a marginal threat for severe weather. The state’s northwest is listed in a slight risk.

North Little Rock meteorologist Sean Clarke said damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the primary threats as storms move through the state Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Straight-line winds could be in excess of 60 mph, Clarke said.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, and the flash flooding threat will increase where rainfall totals are higher, the weather service said.

Gallery: Weather graphics for Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018

Print Headline: Much of Arkansas at risk for storms; winds, isolated tornadoes primary threats

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

White House lawyer McGahn isn't 'a John Dean type 'RAT,'" Trump says
by The Associated Press
Indonesia's Lombok island jolted by multiple quakes
by The Associated Press
Much of Arkansas at risk for storms; damaging winds, isolated tornadoes primary threats
by Brandon Riddle
White House lawyer a key witness in probe
by Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman The New York Times
Family Council stirs opposition to tort proposal on Arkansas ballot
by ANDREW DeMILLO The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT