New reporter signing on at Little Rock's ABC affiliate by Brandon Riddle | Today at 11:48 a.m. 0comments

A new reporter is set to join Little Rock’s ABC affiliate starting this week, the station’s news director said.

Shelby Rose, a native of the Houston area, is signing on at KATV-TV after previously working for two years at CBS affiliate KXMB-TV in Bismarck, N.D.

“She’s a Texas girl, but we will convert her son,” News Director Nick Genty said in a tweet Friday.

Rose also interned at Fox station KRIV-TV in Houston in the summer of 2015, according to an online biography.

“Already feeling a great Arkansas welcome,” Rose wrote. “Can’t wait to start this new adventure with @KATVNews.”

