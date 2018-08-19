New reporter signing on at Little Rock's ABC affiliate

A new reporter is set to join Little Rock’s ABC affiliate starting this week, the station’s news director said.

Shelby Rose, a native of the Houston area, is signing on at KATV-TV after previously working for two years at CBS affiliate KXMB-TV in Bismarck, N.D.

“She’s a Texas girl, but we will convert her son,” News Director Nick Genty said in a tweet Friday.

Please help me welcome to Arkansas and the KATV Circle 7 Ranch, reporter @KATVShelby. She's a Texas girl, but we will convert her soon. Look for her reports starting next week. Give her a follow and an Arkansas welcome. pic.twitter.com/0nNyqozAHL — Nick Genty (@KATVNICK) August 17, 2018

Rose also interned at Fox station KRIV-TV in Houston in the summer of 2015, according to an online biography.

“Already feeling a great Arkansas welcome,” Rose wrote. “Can’t wait to start this new adventure with @KATVNews.”