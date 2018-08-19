Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Restaurant inspections Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
North Little Rock man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, dragging her behind vehicle by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:30 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Michael Otis Robertson

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday, accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her behind a vehicle, a police report says.

Michael Otis Robertson, 35, struck the woman in the face during an argument, police said. When the woman, who is seven months pregnant, attempted to get away, Robertson grabbed her by her shirt and dragged her behind a vehicle, leaving road rash on her legs, according to the arrest report.

Afterward, the woman was able to drive to a safe location, but was later transported to Baptist Health Medical Center-Springhill because she was throwing up and complaining of pain in her abdomen, the report states.

Robertson was arrested at his Pollock Street residence and denied assaulting the woman, police said.

He was being held Saturday evening without bail in the Pulaski County jail on a second-degree domestic battery charge. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • skeptic1
    August 19, 2018 at 9:03 a.m.

    And despite the passage of VAWA we still have many judges that view women as liars only trying to use domestic violence as a weapon. True some do but most cases are legitimate. Most disgusting is that female judges are the worst offenders for not protecting woman, fortunately one is retiring and another already has.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Much of Arkansas at risk for storms; damaging winds, isolated tornadoes primary threats
by Brandon Riddle
White House lawyer a key witness in probe
by Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman The New York Times
Family Council stirs opposition to tort proposal on Arkansas ballot
by ANDREW DeMILLO The Associated Press
Legislator stalls 20 UA colleges projects
by Michael R. Wickline
$2 million Razorbacks statue to honor undefeated '64 football team
by Jaime Adame
ADVERTISEMENT