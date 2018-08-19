A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday, accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her behind a vehicle, a police report says.

Michael Otis Robertson, 35, struck the woman in the face during an argument, police said. When the woman, who is seven months pregnant, attempted to get away, Robertson grabbed her by her shirt and dragged her behind a vehicle, leaving road rash on her legs, according to the arrest report.

Afterward, the woman was able to drive to a safe location, but was later transported to Baptist Health Medical Center-Springhill because she was throwing up and complaining of pain in her abdomen, the report states.

Robertson was arrested at his Pollock Street residence and denied assaulting the woman, police said.

He was being held Saturday evening without bail in the Pulaski County jail on a second-degree domestic battery charge. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.