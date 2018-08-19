McCallie's Junior Clay (4) goes up for a shot against Oak Hill Academy's BJ Mack (31) during the third annual Dr Pepper TEN basketball showcase at the Walker Forum on the campus of the McCallie School on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn. - Photo by C.B. Schmelter, Chattanooga Times Free Press

Arkansas is expected to receive an official visit this fall from one of the more versatile big men in the nation.

Center B.J. Mack, 6-8, 250 pounds, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., Oak Hill Academy, narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Florida, James Madison, East Carolina, DePaul and Appalachian State on Friday.

He has an inside-outside game along with a nice basketball IQ, excellent hands and nimble feet.

"I felt that I had a good connection with the coaching staff and that they can help me get to my future goal of being in the NBA," Mack said of the Hogs.

Mack plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Oct. 19-21. A Charlotte native, Mack was a first-team All-Charlotte Observer as a sophomore at Charlotte Christian while averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds before transferring to Oak Hill for his junior season.

He averaged 4.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33 percent beyond the three-point line as a junior for the deep Warriors, who went 36-4 and made it to the semifinals of the Geico High School National Tournament

Mack, who's being recruited by assistant Scotty Thurman, said an official scholarship offer from Arkansas is coming.

"They have told me they offered me, but it won't be official until I step on campus," he said.

Arkansas' strong basketball tradition and the Razorbacks fans are pluses.

"I like that the program has tradition and they are on the rise and have a great fan base," Mack said.

Mack, whose father played basketball at North Carolina Central, likes how the Hogs give their big men freedom.

"I like the way they play and how they feed the bigs and space out the floor," Mack said in an earlier interview.

ESPN rates Mack a three-star prospect and the No. 47 center for the 2019 class. He also plans to officially visit South Florida on Sept. 3, East Carolina on Sept. 7 and Appalachian State on Sept. 15.

S.C. bond

University of Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp is back in his home state of South Carolina trying to get defensive lineman Alex Huntley to go west.

Huntley, 6-4, 295, 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.

"Arkansas was one of my first couple of offers," Huntley said. "I really like coach Stepp. He's the one that's really recruiting me. Arkansas is a good school."

He's an ESPN four-star recruit, No. 22 defensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect for the 2020 class. He and Stepp have hit it off.

"He's a really cool dude and he's from South Carolina, so he knows a lot about this area," Huntley said.

Huntley recorded 61 tackles and 7 sacks as a sophomore while helping Hammonds to a 12-0 record and the Class 3A state title, the 15th in school history. He most recently visited Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and South Carolina, but hopes to make his way to Fayetteville for a Razorbacks game this fall.

"I'm really trying to get down there," Huntley said. "I'm not sure which game, but I'm definitely trying to get down there for one."

Huntley is humbled to mix and mingle with high-profile coaches at some of the top programs in the nation.

"It's flattering, really," Huntley said. "I see these people on TV and a couple years later I'm talking to them. I'm actually face to face with them and getting pictures. It's really crazy it's all kind of come full circle."

Huntley's parents stress academics, and his 3.4 grade-point average reflects that. He's considering sports management or economics as majors in college.

"They've always taught me that ... I'm going to college for academics," he said. "That's what I've been taught since I was a kid. School comes first."

His uncle, Charles Goad, attended school at Arkansas and had good things to say about his experience in Fayetteville.

"He loved it," Huntley said. "He went to college there and had a great time."

Stepp, defensive coordinator John Chavis, defensive tackles coach John Scott and offensive line coach Dustin Fry are from the Palmetto State

"I know Arkansas has a lot of coaches from South Carolina," Huntley said. "That's pretty cool."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 08/19/2018