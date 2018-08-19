NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

21 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Caddo Bend. 4 p.m.-midnight Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel

(501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

25 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

25 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hamp Williams Facility. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

25 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, South Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

25 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devils Fork Ramp. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

SEPTEMBER

1 Get5Bass Summer Series bass championship. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry fee $100. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883

1 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in flights for men, women, and youth. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. John Keeling Baker (501) 688-8850

7-8 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited BBQ contest. Riverside Park. Bill Couch (501) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

8 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, State Park Ramp.info@metroareabassclub.com

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or ark-striper.com

11 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited volunteer happy hour. Commercial Bank Employee Center. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

14 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Brick Room. Dan Griffith

(501) 428-4848 or danielgriff3@gmail.com