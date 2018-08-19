FOOTBALL

Former UAM standout signs with minor-league team

Trevon Smith, a former player at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, signed with Memphis of the new Alliance of American Football.

Smith caught 29 passes for 510 yards as a senior and earned honorable-mention honors in the Great American Conference.

Smith will join a professional program based in Memphis where the squad will be led by head Coach Mike Singletary, and will be a part of a new professional league.

SOCCER

John Brown women beat Missouri Valley

Jastin Redman and Aspen Carpenter scored for John Brown University’s women’s team in a 2-0 victory over Missouri Valley in Marshall, Mo., on Saturday. Redman’s goal came in the 13th minute and Carpenter’s in the 55th minute. John Brown (1-0-0) had seven shots on goal. John Brown goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan made five saves.

