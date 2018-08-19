Police arrested Cody Wade Wise, 29, of Siloam Springs on Saturday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles.

Wise was free on a $250,000 bond in connection with a murder charge in the shooting death of Ronald Lee Kultgen Sr., 53, of Garfield.

Kultgen, 53, had been missing for about four months when his body was found Aug. 29, 2015, in a rural area near Clifty in Madison County.

Witnesses said they saw Kultgen get into a car with Wise on April 15, 2015, according to an affidavit from Hunter Petray, a detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A witness said one reason Wise killed Kultgen was Wise believed Kultgen stole $2,000 from him, according to court documents. Wise was in the Benton County Jail on drug charges Sept. 4, 2015, when he was arrested on the murder charge.

Wise was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

