JONESBORO -- In a short Fan Day scrimmage, Arkansas State University receiver Dahu Green came up with some big plays.

Green, a 6-5 junior transfer from the University of Oklahoma, caught three passes for 92 yards as the Red Wolves wrapped up their fall camp with a practice at Centennial Bank Stadium.

With most of the practice dedicated to the kicking game and special teams, the Red Wolves ran only 41 plays from scrimmage a week after running 100 plays in the team's first scrimmage. Coach Blake Anderson said he held out several players.

The offense rolled up 269 total yards and scored three touchdowns Saturday, but the scrimmage ended with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Antonio Fletcher, a freshman from Lithonia, Ga.

Green provided some of the bigger offensive highlights, catching a 39-yard pass from Logan Bonner to set up a touchdown. He also caught passes of 23 and 30 yards from Justice Hansen on the Red Wolves' final offensive possession. Green was held out of the Red Wolves' first scrimmage.

"I was anxious to get out on the field," said Green, who missed last season after transferring from Oklahoma. "Watching everybody play was tough. I already had to sit out a year, so that extra time watching everybody play just made me a little more hungry."

Newcomers continued to make an impact for the Red Wolves. Not only did ASU get the interception from Fletcher, but the Red Wolves' first touchdown came on a 45-yard run around the left end by Marcel Murray, a freshman from Hiram, Ga.

Donovan Marshall, a freshman running back from St. Louis, got in some work catching 1 pass for 11 yards and getting 3 carries for 8 yards. Reed Tyler, a freshman tight end from Brandon, Miss., caught two passes for 16 yards.

"I'm glad we got out of it healthy tonight," Coach Blake Anderson said. "The emphasis was on special teams, primarily. We held a lot of guys out. We talked earlier today, and as a staff we felt with all the bumps and bruises we had, it was the right thing to do."

Hansen completed 10 of 13 passes for 139 yards. Junior Jamal Jones picked up 25 yards rushing, including a 1-yard fourth-down TD run.

"I thought it went pretty well," Hansen said. "Scrimmages get you ready for the season, and the coaches put us into certain situations he wanted to see."

"We've gotten a lot of live work over the last two weeks, probably more than we've gotten during any other camp leading up to this [scrimmage]," Anderson said. "We felt like it was right to hold some guys out. It really wasn't about offense and defense, although we got some good reps for guys. It will be good to evaluate."

Arkansas State will prepare for its season opener Sept. 1 at home against Southeast Missouri State.

