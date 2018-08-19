Woman dragged; boyfriend arrested

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday, accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her behind a vehicle, a police report says.

Michael Otis Robertson, 35, struck the woman in the face during an argument, police said. When the woman, who is seven months pregnant, attempted to get away, Robertson grabbed her by her shirt and dragged her behind a vehicle, leaving road rash on her legs, according to the arrest report.

Afterward, the woman was able to drive to a safe location, but was later transported to Baptist Health Medical Center-Springhill because she was throwing up and complaining of pain in her abdomen, the report states.

Robertson was arrested at his Pollock Street residence and denied assaulting the woman, police said.

He was being held Saturday evening without bail in the Pulaski County jail on a second-degree domestic battery charge. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Drink buyer held in Exxon robbery

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a gas station robbery, police said.

Dock Lewis Roberts, 23, entered the Exxon station at 6920 Colonel Glenn Road to buy a drink while the investigation of an earlier robbery was taking place, according to a police report.

Authorities said they arrested him in the robbery after reviewing the store's security footage. He was then found to have the money stolen from the cash register and admitted to robbing the business, police reported.

Roberts was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on charges of robbery and property theft Saturday evening. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Man: 3 thugs hit him, wanted bike

A 54-year-old man told Little Rock police that three strangers with sticks tried to rob him of his bicycle while he was riding through a downtown park Wednesday.

The man was in Riverfront Park at 202 E. LaHarpe Blvd. when the three approached shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to a police report.

The man said the robbers began hitting his head with the sticks, but he refused to give them the bicycle. They eventually left, heading west through the park, the report said.

Officers noted that the man had injuries on his face and right arm.

One of the robbers was described as a white male about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Detailed descriptions were unavailable for the other two attackers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made by Friday.

Hotel guest hit; cash, car stolen

Two robbers beat a Little Rock hotel guest outside his room before taking his keys and fleeing in his car Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 25-year-old man told police he was in his room at the Atria Inn & Extended Stay at 6100 S. University Ave., when there was a knock on the door about 2:45 p.m. The police report said when the man opened the door, one of the two robbers pointed a gun at him and demanded his money and car keys.

The assailants punched him in the face and hit him with the butt of a handgun, the report said. They then grabbed a 26-year-old witness by the hair, pulling some out in the process, and threw her to the ground before snatching her purse, the report said.

Authorities said Omar Harris, 27, of Little Rock fled in the man's 2007 Honda Accord and led police on a chase. Officers eventually arrested Harris and found cocaine in one of his pockets, the report said.

Records show that Harris was booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of theft, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $30,000 bond.

No other suspect was identified in the report.

