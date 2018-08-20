Sections
16-year-old student robbed at gunpoint in fight over marijuana in North Little Rock, police say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 3:50 p.m. 1comment

A 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday while trying to sell marijuana to a classmate on his way home from school, authorities said.

The North Little Rock Academy student told police he was walking near the intersection of Campbell Road and Whirlpool Lane at 4 p.m. when another 16-year-old boy asked if he could purchase marijuana, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The victim said he had some for sale and allowed the other boy to smell it, the report states.

The buyer then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and said he was taking the drugs. He added that he would kill the victim if he "tried anything," officers wrote.

The boys' names were not released, and it was unclear if anyone had been arrested.

