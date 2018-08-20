A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision late Saturday in Northwest Arkansas, police said.

The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. in Fort Smith at Moody Road and Painter Lane, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say Fort Smith resident Paul D. Allen was traveling west on Moody Road on a 2006 Harley-Davidson when an eastbound 1999 Ford F-150 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit his motorcycle.

Allen suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. No one else was reported hurt, and the pickup's driver was not named.

The weather was listed as clear and roads were said to be dry at the time.

At least 300 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary state police data.