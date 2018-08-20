Sections
AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen by The Associated Press | Today at 12:43 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In a Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen told The Associated Press prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump that could be brought this month.

These people confirmed reports Cohen could face charges including bank fraud related to his financial dealings with the taxi industry. The people weren't authorized to discuss the probe and spoke Monday on condition of anonymity.

The New York Times reported Sunday, based on anonymous sources, that prosecutors have been focusing on more than $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that Cohen and his family own. Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis declined comment.

Investigators also have been examining payments arranged by Cohen in 2016 to women to silence them about claims they had extramarital encounters with Trump.

Comments

  • abb
    August 20, 2018 at 1:09 p.m.

    Yawn....
  • skeptic1
    August 20, 2018 at 1:27 p.m.

    And they leak to the press and wonder why the public has such distrust and disdain. So here we go again, this poor man is being persecuted for something that has nothing to do with Trump. What this says is that Mueller is so worried about not being able to conjure up one scintilla of evidence Trump colluded with Russia (if he they would have leaked it long ago)so he has to use our tax money chasing cars, or in this case Taxi's. It was wrong when Ken Starr did to anyone connected to Clinton and it is wrong now.
