A 28-year-old Jonesboro resident was shot in the arm by an intruder in his home early Friday, authorities said.

The victim, who lives on Peter Trail, was asleep in the home around 12:30 a.m. when a “strange noise” woke him up, a city Police Department release says.

The man got out of bed and found a stranger in the home, police said, noting the intruder shot the resident before running away.

The victim was hit in the arm and was later taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn. No information about the man's condition on Monday was immediately known.

No suspects were named in the release, and no arrests had been made Monday morning, police said.