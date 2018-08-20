Police found a body in a submerged, overturned car in White Oak Bayou on Sunday, authorities said, though the identity of the person and cause of the accident are not yet known.

North Little Rock police received a call about a vehicle that was upside down in the water at 5:34 p.m., spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Sunday.

The North Little Rock Fire Department retrieved the vehicle, a light-colored sedan, from the river with a crane Sunday, Cooper said.

The time of the crash is not yet known, Cooper said.

