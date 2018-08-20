Mike Moustakas’ two-run double in the third inning produced all of the runs the Milwaukee Brewers needed to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- Jhoulys Chacin had some extra motivation.

"I can die now," Chacin joked to reporters.

Milwaukee (69-57) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back ahead of St. Louis (68-57) for the second National League wild card. The Cardinals lost for just the second time in their last 12 games.

"We talk about racking up wins and banking wins and we banked a win today and got a great pitching performance," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought we swung the bats pretty good. It's a good win. That's a team that's right in the thick of things and going to be there for the rest of the year."

Chacin entered the game 0-7 with a 6.90 ERA in 9 career games, including 8 starts, against the Cardinals.

Over six shutout innings, Chacin allowed four hits, including one on a bunt. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. Chacin, who upped his record to 13-4 and lowered his overall ERA to 3.58, has allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts.

"This might be the biggest game of the season for me," Chacin said. "The Cardinals have always been tough on me and this year it was an obsession."

Chacin has won his last 3 starts and has given up 3 runs in his last 19 innings. The Brewers improved to 19-8 in his starts this season.

"I thought he kept them off balance, his slider was again good and his fastball," Counsell said. "He threw fastballs and it was good sequencing."

Jeremy Jeffress gave up 1 run in 2 innings of relief and Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 10th save in 13 opportunities for the Brewers.

Moustaskas hammered an 0-2 pitch down the first-base line to score Orlando Arcia and Lorenzo Cain, giving the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the third. Arcia and Cain each stole a base to help get them into scoring position ahead of Moustaskas.

"We always talk about little things and being able to vary our times and our holds and being quick to the plate is important, something that we've done really really well all year," Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt said of Cain's steal. "The reality is the guy's an accomplished base stealer as well. It was a big play."

John Gant (5-5) gave up 2 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks in 4 1/3 innings. Gant has failed to make it past 4 1/3 innings in 3 of his last 4 starts.

"It was just one of those days," Gant said. "I never really found a good, solid groove."

Brett Cecil pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, Tyson Ross followed with three scoreless innings and Mike Mayers added another as Cardinals relievers combined for 4 2/3 shutout innings.

Pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom brought some life to Busch in the eighth, hitting a 2-2 offering from Jeffress into the bleachers in left center to make it 2-1. It was the first big-league home run for Wisdom. On the next pitch from Jeffress, Matt Carpenter gave it a ride toward the same part of the ballpark, but Cain made the catch at the base of the wall.

The Cardinals had their only scoring chance against Chacin in the sixth. Carpenter, looking to break out of a recent slump, bunted for a leadoff hit. A flyout and a fielders' choice later, Marcell Ozuna singled up the middle, putting runners at first and third. But Chacin struck out Paul DeJong to end the threat.

Wisdom's blast provided the punch for the Cardinals, who also got singles from Carpenter, Ozuna, Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia.

The Brewers had lost six of their last eight heading into the game.

"It was a really good day for me and for the team," Chacin said. "I think anything is possible for me and for the team. We win on Sunday, a day game and finally beat the Cardinals. It couldn't get better. From this day I hope we keep rolling."

Yadier Molina started his 27th consecutive game, a major league record for catchers 35 years or older.

REDS 11, GIANTS 4 Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run during the Reds' seven-run third inning, and host Cincinnati swept San Francisco.

PIRATES 2, CUBS 1 (11) Adam Frazier hit a game-ending home run in the 11th inning, and Pittsburgh beat visiting Chicago for a split of their four-game series.

ROCKIES 4, BRAVES 2 German Marquez (11-9) won his fourth consecutive road decision, leading Colorado to a victory over host Atlanta.

MARLINS 12, NATIONALS 1 Jose Urena pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, leading visiting Miami over Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PADRES 3 A.J. Pollock homered in the ninth inning, and Arizona beat host San Diego to stay on top of the NL West.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 2, RED SOX 0 Jalen Beeks pitched four strong innings against the team that traded him last month and visiting Tampa Bay beat Boston.

YANKEES 10, BLUE JAYS 2 J.A. Happ stayed unbeaten with the Yankees and Greg Bird hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning as host New York beat Toronto.

INDIANS 8, ORIOLES 0 Melky Cabrera hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning and Cleveland beat visiting Baltimore for its AL-leading 13th shutout.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4 Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth and host Minnesota scored all its runs with longballs, beating Detroit.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 6 White Sox relievers tossed seven scoreless innings and Chicago rallied from a six-run deficit to beat visiting Kansas City.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 2 Rougned Odor connected on a go-ahead, three-run home run with rain falling in the seventh inning, and host Texas beat Los Angeles to wrap up a soggy weekend.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 4 Justin Verlander pitched just well enough to earn his 200th career victory and visiting Houston hit five home runs, beating Oakland to avoid a sweep and retake sole possession of the AL West lead.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 12, MARINERS 1 Clayton Kershaw pitched seven sharp innings for his 150th career victory, Justin Turner homered and drove in five runs, and Los Angeles routed host Seattle.

