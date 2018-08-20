Portions of northeast Arkansas face at least a slight risk for severe weather Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

Another round of potentially severe storms is set to move through Arkansas on Monday, forecasters said.

A portion of northeast Arkansas, including Jonesboro, is listed as being under an enhanced risk, according to the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office. That means numerous, long-lived severe storms are likely.

Much of the remainder of the state's eastern half is included under a slight risk. Another swath encompassing central Arkansas is in a marginal threat for severe weather.

The primary concern will be strong and damaging winds, the weather service said. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Up to an inch of rain is possible across the state Monday. Isolated areas with higher amounts of rainfall face a flash flooding threat, according to the latest advisory.