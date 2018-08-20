Sections
Arkansas teen killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer; 2 others injured, police say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 12:36 p.m.

An 18-year-old woman died Saturday when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on U.S. 63 near Booth Creek Road in the Sharp County town of Williford, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The report states that 21-year-old Devin Browning of Corning was driving a 1999 Ford south on the highway when he crossed the centerline and hit the 2012 International truck head-on.

Perdenia Hill of Paragould suffered fatal injuries in the collision, troopers wrote.

Browning and another passenger, a female minor whose name and age have not been released, were hurt.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 300 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.



