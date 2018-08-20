With 18 commitments for the 2019 class, Arkansas is being aggressive in recruiting the 2020 class and safety Jerrin Thompson is a prospect the Razorbacks' staff is after.

Thompson, 6-0, 170 of Lufkin, Texas, has scholarship offer from Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Oklahoma, South Florida and Vanderbilt. One of his teammates, defensive tackle Carl Williams, is committed to the Hogs.

“Arkansas has always been a school I wanted to go to growing up, and also one of my teammates is going there,” Thompson said.

Williams has spoken highly of the Razorbacks.

“He likes the coaching staff and the community. He said it’s cool,” Thompson said.

Thompson recorded 105 tackles, 5 for loss, 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles as a sophomore. He played as a backup as a freshman while also seeing action on special teams.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor has secured four commitments, including Williams from east Texas. The Hogs have also offered Lufkin junior receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

Thompson, who hopes to visit Fayetteville this fall, has spoken to Traylor on the phone.

“He sounded like a cool guy,” Thompson said.

His late father helped his interest in the Hogs.

“My dad was a Cowboys fan and he liked Felix Jones,” Thompson said. “My dad passed away my freshman year and he really liked them.”