Jockey Van Dyke earns victories in record-tying seven races at Del Mar by The Associated Press | Today at 1:00 a.m. 0comments

DEL MAR, Calif. — Jockey Drayden Van Dyke won a record-tying seven races at Del Mar, including the $200,000

Del Mar Mile.

He tied Hall of Famer Victor Espinoza for most wins in a single day in the seaside track’s history. Van Dyke’s only loss in eight mounts Sunday came when he finished second in the sixth race.

The 23-year-old rider from Louisville, Kentucky, won the second race on Neighborhood Bully at $12.80, the third on Quebec at $8, the fourth on Triple Shot at $26.20, the fifth on Tantara at $6.20, the ninth on Policy at $3.80 and the 10th on Ohio at $9.60. Van Dyke won the Del Mar Mile with Catapult, who paid $12.20.

Comments

