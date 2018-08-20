When he was about 7 or 8, Joe Holland went to a parade in his hometown of Shreveport. His life was never the same, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday's Style section.

“The high school bands came by and they were playing drum marches. I mean, it hit me where I lived. I said, ‘I have got to find out how you do that.’ It never left me.”

Recalling his life and adventures, the 90-year-old is somehow almost boyish in his black baseball cap advertising Zildjian cymbals.

