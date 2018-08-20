Police say two men were seriously injured in four shootings reported between late Saturday and Sunday morning in Little Rock.

About 4:40 a.m. Sunday, an officer heard gunshots in the area of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said.

The officer eventually found the victim, 27-year-old Marque Brown, leaning on a mailbox and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach at an address on Lehigh Court, Moore said. After being treated at the scene, Brown was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock in serious condition.

Brown told police that his step-brother, 32-year-old Emanuel Buchanan, shot him during an apparent argument. Buchanan was later found inside a Lehigh Court residence and arrested.

Records show Buchanan, who faces a count of first-degree domestic battery, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday afternoon, and bail had not been set.

A 55-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized in another shooting shortly before 8:40 a.m. in the 11500 block of Chicot Road.

The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to the hospital in "very serious condition and went straight to surgery," Moore said.

Moore said detectives continued to work the scene until before 2 p.m. A motive hasn't been determined, and no suspects have been named.

Two other shooting reports were taken overnight at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, 18-year-old Jacob Roberts told authorities at the hospital that he was walking through a vacant lot in the area of West 41st and Potter streets when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

Moore said Roberts' mother later took him to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. A description of the shooter was not available.

About 2 a.m., police responded again to UAMS in reference to another victim, 38-year-old Michael Brooks, who had been shot in the lower leg.

Brooks told officers that he heard several gunshots while in his vehicle in the 1700 block of Johnson Street and realized he had been shot. He then drove himself to the hospital, according to authorities.

"The shooting was possibly the result of an argument the victim was involved in earlier in the night," Moore said, noting that police were "working to develop suspect information on the case."

