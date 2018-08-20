TEXAS LEAGUE

NW ARKANSAS 6-5, FRISCO 3-6

FRISCO, Texas — Franklin Rollin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 6-5 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Rollin started the scoring in a fourrun inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Frisco took the lead when Michael O’Neill hit a sacrifice fly andthenaddedtoitwhen Eliezer Alvarez scored on a wild pitch.

Following the big inning, the Naturals tied the game in the top of the next frame when Anderson Miller hit a solo home run and Nick Dini hit an RBI single.

The RoughRiders took theleadforgoodinthesixth whenRollinhitanRBIdouble,bringinghomeJoseCardona.

Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1) got the win in relief while Jace Vines (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game. Adam Parks retired the side in order for his second save of the season.

Miller homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Naturals.

The teams split the doubleheader after NW Arkansas won the first game 6-3. Despite the loss, NW Arkansas is 9-3 against Frisco this season.

MIDLAND 9, ARKANSAS 4

MIDLAND, Texas — Seth Brown hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Skye Bolt doubled and singled as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Arkansas Travelers 9-4 on Sunday. The home run by Brown capped a four-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 5-2 lead after Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Logan Taylor hit a two-run home run.

The RockHounds later added three runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Eli White and J.P. Sportman hit RBI singles, while Nate Mondou hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brown in the seventh.

Midland right-hander James Naile (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four runs on 10 hits over eight innings.